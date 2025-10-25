Subscribe to Local News
Provincial Reporter
Province rolls out updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines for fall

Emily Joveski
By Emily Joveski

B.C. officials say it’s time to roll up your sleeves as we enter the fall virus season. 

“Immunization remains the best protection against severe disease, complications and hospitalization,” said Dr. Martin Lavoie, deputy provincial health officer, in a statement. “People should also take other measures, including staying home if they are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning their hands frequently.”

He said said anyone six months and older should consider getting the updated influenza and COVID-19 vaccines so they are best protected against severe illnesses.

B.C.’s health ministry noted older adults, pregnant people, those living in long-term care, Indigenous people and those with chronic conditions are especially at risk of serious illness and complications. 

The ministry said appointments for priority populations started Oct. 14, and will expand to the general population through early November.

“Getting a vaccination is one of the simplest and most effective ways we can look out for each other, and it helps to keep our health-care system from being overwhelmed,” said Health Minister Josie Osborne. 

The province said it secured close to two million doses of this year’s updated flu vaccine and 1.4 million doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccines approved by Health Canada, Moderna Spikevax LP.8.1 and Pfizer Comirnaty. It said the figures were based on uptake in previous seasons to ensure efficient use and to minimize waste.

Both the flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccines are free for B.C. residents. 

Dr. Julie Bettinger, a professor in pediatrics at University of British Columbia’s BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute, said data suggests this year’s flu vaccines are a good match for the flu virus that is circulating this year. 

She said getting an updated COVID-19 is also important, because the virus has changed significantly in the years since the first shots were being administered. 

Bettiner said people of all ages should get their shots to prevent spreading illnesses to their more vulnerable loved ones.

“If you’re going to be interacting with someone in a high risk group, the idea would be you get vaccinated so you protect those in your social circle,” said Bettinger. “The benefit also is you’re less likely to have an infection that will make you miss a week of work or make you feel really crummy for a while.”

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported a spike in measles cases during the spring and summer, with numbers tapering off in recent weeks. Data released Thursday show while there have been close to 300 measles cases in B.C. this year, there were just two active cases reported. Both were in northeastern B.C. 

But Bettinger said it remains important for people to make sure they’ve been vaccinated against measles, because it’s a highly contagious disease. 

“If you’ve been vaccinated with two does after the age of one year, you are well protected, so you don’t need to be concerned or worried about it,” she said. 

Emily Joveski is the provincial news reporter for Vista Radio, based in Victoria B.C. She has worked in radio for more than a decade, and was previously on the airwaves as a broadcaster for The Canadian Press in Toronto. When she's not at her desk, she might be found exploring Vancouver Island or loitering in a local book store.

