Nothing beats the wonderful homemade spaghetti sauce and Pizzelle Cookies made by the Nelson Italian-Canadian Society. We’re back to feed your appetites!
Community
1 min.read

Nelson Italian-Canadian Society brings back its spaghetti sauce and pizzelle fundraiser

My Nelson Now Staff
My Nelson Now Staff

Comfort food season has arrived, and the Nelson Italian-Canadian Society is ready to help fill local kitchens — and support community causes — with the return of its popular spaghetti sauce and pizzelle cookie fundraiser.

The group’s homemade spaghetti sauce comes in traditional and vegetarian varieties, made from an authentic family recipe using crushed tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, wine and a mix of fresh and dried herbs. It’s free of preservatives, gluten and dairy-  “just really good comfort food to help warm your body and soul,” the society said.

The spaghetti sauce will be sold in 1-litre plastic containers for $12.00 each.

To finish the meal, the society is also offering pizzelle cookies, a light Italian treat often enjoyed during the holidays. The crisp waffle-style cookies come in two flavours — anise and chocolate — and are sold for $12 per dozen. Split packs with six of each flavour are also available.

Proceeds from the sales go toward charitable initiatives around Nelson.

“The Nelson Italian-Canadian Society has many members who are talented cooks and bakers, and they generously share their talents whether it’s for an NICS event or a food-related fundraiser,” said society president Paul Boscariol. “The community continues to respond in kind, enjoying the great food produced by the NICS and supporting our fundraising efforts.”

Orders can be placed through the society’s online store. Pre-orders are limited and often sell out quickly.

The sale runs from Nov. 7 to Nov. 21, 2025, with pickup at the Nelson District Rod and Gun Club on Nov. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Nov. 29 from 9 to 11 a.m.

For those who aren’t online, orders can also be made by emailing [email protected] with a contact number.

My Nelson Now Staff
My Nelson Now Staff

