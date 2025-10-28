The Quw’utsun Nation says recent comments about their land title case from Premier David Eby, Richmond’s mayor and other politicians are “at best, misleading, and at worst, deliberately inflammatory.”

The nation said in a statement Monday the August decision by the B.C. Supreme Court ruling does erase private property.

British Columbia’s Attorney General Niki Sharma has said the province will appeal the ruling, which found the Cowichan Tribes have Aboriginal title to the lands at their former village site in Richmond and the right to fish the south arm of the Fraser River.

The court declared that most of Canada’s and Richmond’s fee simple titles in the area are invalid, but allowed the parties 18 months to negotiate a resolution.

Sharma said the ruling could have unintended consequences for fee simple property rights in the province. Premier David Eby reiterated those concerns on Monday.

“[The ruling] has created significant uncertainty, it has direct harms for our provincial economy and for homeowners to even understand what the state of their ownership right is. It needs to be clarified as quickly as possible,” said Eby.

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie wrote a letter to certain property owners in the city earlier this month, warning that their property’s title could be affected by the Court’s decision.

B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad has called on Ottawa to submit a reference question to the Supreme Court of Canada, which would allow the top court to issue non-binding advice on the case. Rustad also said all negotiations between the province and First Nations should halt until the Supreme Court has provided clarity.

“Richmond and British Columbia’s negative and erroneous messaging is provoking unnecessary fears. Their approach is inconsistent with the Court’s decision and is contrary to reconciliation,” said the Quw’utsun Nation.

“We intentionally did not bring this case against any individual private landowners, and we did not seek to invalidate any of their land titles.” said Quw’utsun Nation Chief Cindy Daniels of the Cowichan Tribes. “The decision makes it clear that it is B.C.’s obligation to advance reconciliation in these circumstances.”

The nation said individual private titleholders who are concerned about the ruling impacting their property rights should take it up with the province, instead of getting involved in the nation’s case.

“We welcome and anticipate supporting individual landowners making any respectful claims they may have against British Columbia,” said Quw’utsun Nation Chief Pam Jack of Penelakut Tribe.

Meanwhile, three Richmond-area B.C. Conservative MLAs said in a joint statement on Monday the B.C. government’s approach has created “fear and confusion.”

“People deserve confidence that their property, their savings, and their futures are secure,” said Richmond-Bridgeport MLA Teresa Wat.

Hon Chan, MLA for Richmond-Centre, expressed concern about the future of an industrial park that sits on the site. “Hundreds of people work there every day, and the uncertainty created by this ruling cannot last for years while appeals move through the courts.” Chan echoed Rustad’s call to refer the decision to Canada’s top court.

Richmond-Queenborough MLA Steve Kooner said the uncertainty is affecting more than just homeowners. “It puts jobs, investments, and entire communities at risk. When confidence in property rights is shaken, everything else follows: from housing to industry to the economy itself.”

