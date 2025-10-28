Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
Provincial Reporter
1 min.read

Keep the scares spooky, not shocking, says BC Hydro

Emily Joveski
By Emily Joveski

BC Hydro is urging residents to keep electrical safety in mind with their Halloween displays.

The utility said a survey shows more than 60 per cent of British Columbians are not concerned about electrical safety when setting up Halloween decorations. 

It also found nearly 40 per cent of respondents admitted to using decorations not certified for outdoor use.

One-third of respondents said they place extension cords or decorations near water or walkways, which B.C. Hydro said increases shock and fire risk.

Half of those surveyed said they do not check extension cord ratings, and 35 per cent said they were unaware of wattage limitations. 

Nearly 20 per cent said they believe electrical fires are too rare to worry about.

A report by the B.C. fire commissioner’s office said between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024 said there were 915 structure fires during that period. It said 11 per cent of those fires were confirmed to have started with an electrical cause.

B.C. Hydro also expressed concerns about large-scale, “mega-displays” becoming more common, and said it’s important to make sure all equipment is outdoor-rated and properly installed.  

The utility shared other tips for ensuring holiday displays are not increasing the risk of electrical shock or fire:

  • Never place decorations near overhead power lines, transformers, or other BC Hydro equipment.
  • Always check the wattage rating of your decorations and ensure your outlets and extension cords can handle the load. 
  • Avoid plugging multiple extension cords together.
  • Turn off and unplug decorations before going to bed or leaving the house to reduce fire risk.

The post Keep the scares spooky, not shocking, says BC Hydro appeared first on AM 1150.

Emily Joveski
Emily Joveski
Emily Joveski is the provincial news reporter for Vista Radio, based in Victoria B.C. She has worked in radio for more than a decade, and was previously on the airwaves as a broadcaster for The Canadian Press in Toronto. When she's not at her desk, she might be found exploring Vancouver Island or loitering in a local book store.

Continue Reading

chnv Now playing play

ckkc Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Familiar grizzly returns to Nelson with new cubs

Fish & Wildlife
The grizzly sow relocated from Nelson’s Mountain Station a few years ago is back - this time with three new cubs in tow.

B.C. Hydro cites unforeseen risks for Site C dam cost overruns

Provincial Reporter
B.C. Hydro is blaming the outsized costs for the Site C dam construction on a series of “low probability, high consequence” events, and said it should have done a better job preparing for those risks. The post B.C. Hydro cites unforeseen risks for Site C dam cost overruns appeared first on AM 1150.

‘Generational investment’: Ottawa’s 2025 budget focuses on housing, workers and clean energy

National
A “generational investment” is how Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne introduced the 2025 federal budget, a plan that pours money into housing, workers and clean-energy projects.

Free transit and ferry rides for veterans in B.C. on Remembrance Day

Provincial Reporter
Ferries and public transit in parts of British Columbia will be free for veterans as the province marks Remembrance Day next Tuesday. The post Free transit and ferry rides for veterans in B.C. on Remembrance Day appeared first on AM 1150.

Man dies at Universal Ostrich Farm protest camp

RCMP
A man has died at the Universal Ostrich Farm near Edgewood.
- Advertisement -
Available on

Navigation

Location

312 Hall Street
Nelson, BC, V1L 1Y8

Phone numbers

Studio Phone: 250-354-1035
Office Phone: 250-352-1902
Office Fax: 250-352-0301

- Advertisement -