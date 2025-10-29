Police have arrested a man in British Columbia in connection with a string of violent sexual assaults nearly three decades ago.

Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday a 52-year-old Jason Timothy Davidson was arrested in Campbell River on Sunday.

Police said four separate sexual assaults were reported between March and August of 1997 in southwestern Ontario. The assaults took place in Sarnia, nearby Lambton County and Kent County, about 40 kilometres south of Sarnia.

Detective Inspector Michael Moore said Davidson has ties to the region, and moved to B.C. around 2017.

Moore said three of the victims were teenage girls, and the other victim was a woman over 18.

According to police, in each case the victim was picked up by an unidentified male and driven to another location, where they were assaulted. The suspect then left the victim at the scene.

Police said that over the years, two of the four incidents were linked to the same suspect using DNA analysis, but the man’s identity remained unknown.

They said that in January 2024, more advanced DNA technology allowed investigators to link all the attacks to the same person, and police used investigative genealogy to identify a suspect.

OPP said Davidson was arrested with the help of multiple jurisdictions, including the RCMP and Vancouver Police. He was transferred to Ontario on Monday to face charges, including:

aggravated sexual assault

sexual assault (three counts)

sexual assault causing bodily harm

sexual assault with a weapon

kidnapping

forcible confinement

uttering threats

theft

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The post B.C. man arrested in connection with historic sex assaults in Ontario appeared first on AM 1150.