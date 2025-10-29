The Nelson Police Department doesn’t want Halloween to get too scary this year, with officers reminding residents to slow down, stay visible and keep safety top of mind.

“We at the Nelson Police Department want people to be really aware. We want everyone to have a great time, but be safe,” said Const. Lisa Schmidtke.

Motorists are asked to travel slowly, especially in residential areas, and to watch for pint-sized trick-or-treaters who may also be on the roads.

Parents are reminded that costumes look best when they fit well and don’t obstruct vision or movement.

“Watch out for little ones jumping out and just be very cautious on the roadways,” Schmidtke said.

Long, trailing costumes or accessories that could cause accidents or entanglements should be avoided. Costumes with bright colours or reflective materials are strongly encouraged.

Schmidtke also emphasized the importance of establishing a meeting spot for children in case they get lost, and to talk with those trick-or-treating without an adult about the dangers of running onto the streets.

“Have a chat with them before about, if they’re trick-or-treating, to stay with their group and stay together, have a meeting place if they get separated and to be really careful with the roads, to only use a crosswalk and not run out into the streets,” she said.

For those handing out candy, she asks that they stay at their front door and not allow trick-or-treaters into their homes.

“We just sort of like to keep that boundary safe so kids not go in other people’s homes and just everybody play by the rules but have an amazing time and a great Halloween,” Schmidtke said.

Police will also be increasing enforcement for impaired drivers, so anyone planning to indulge in substances is urged to arrange a safe ride home.

“We will be out doing a lot of enforcement regarding impaired. If you are planning to consume alcohol or drugs, we just ask that you have a safety plan in place,” she said.

“There are local taxi companies in town and you can prearrange a ride. Nelson’s a pretty small community, most places are walkable. We just ask everyone to stay safe, have a great Halloween and remember the roads are for everyone to share and to be prepared.”

