Photo supplied by the International Kootenay Lake Board of Control.
Energy & Utilities
1 min.read

Public invited to share input on future of Kootenay Lake water levels

My Nelson Now Staff
My Nelson Now Staff

Residents in the Kootenay region and surrounding areas are being invited to take part in public sessions this December to help shape the future management of water levels at Kootenay Lake.

The International Kootenay Lake Board of Control is reviewing how the Corra Linn Dam — located at the lake’s outlet — is regulated under a 1938 agreement between Canada and the United States. The board wants to hear from locals before recommending any changes.

How to take part

The board is hosting three public information sessions where residents can learn more about the review and offer feedback:

The sessions will:

  • Explain how Kootenay Lake is currently managed under the 1938 Order of Approval

  • Outline what aspects of the agreement could be modernized

  • Collect public input on concerns or priorities for a revised agreement

Residents can also share feedback through the contact form on the board’s website.

The International Joint Commission, which oversees water-related agreements between Canada and the U.S., has asked the board to review the decades-old order. FortisBC operates Corra Linn Dam under this agreement, which controls lake levels and outflows.

Public input gathered during this phase will help inform a draft Plan of Study, which will identify what research and data are needed before any changes are proposed. That draft is expected to be released for public review in 2026.

For more details, visit the International Kootenay Lake Board of Control website.

