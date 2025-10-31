Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
This is a photo of SD8 at the BRAVO! Awards
L to R: Pascale Cyr, President, CACE/ACACÉ; Frances Maika, SD8 Manager of Communications and Engagement; and Jacques Major, Manager of Business Development for conference sponsor SchoolBundle at the CACE/ACACÉ National Conference in Regina on October 18, 2025. SD8 won a 2025 BRAVO! Award of Distinction for public engagement on sustainability and climate action across the district. (Photo credit/ Waterloo Catholic District School Board)
SD8
1 min.read

SD8 earns national communications award for sustainability campaign

My Nelson Now Staff
By My Nelson Now Staff

Kootenay Lake’s School District 8 has been named a 2025 Canadian Association of Communicators in Education Award of Distinction winner for its 2024-25 Sustainability in SD8 public engagement campaign.

The district said the award recognizes school districts that show exemplary communication and engagement work across Canada.

It honours excellence in public relations, communications, marketing and community engagement through CACE’s annual BRAVO! Awards program.

It’s the third consecutive year SD8 has earned a national BRAVO! Award.

“We’re honoured to be recognized nationally by CACE for our Sustainability in SD8 initiative,” said Trish Smillie, superintendent and CEO, in a news release.

“Sustainability means using resources and making decisions in ways that meet today’s needs without harming the ability of future generations to meet theirs. This award is an indicator that we’re taking the right steps to connect students, staff and communities for a more sustainable school district.”

The Sustainability in SD8 public engagement campaign outlined the school district’s commitment to responding to climate change.

The campaign saw 357 participants respond to a survey through its EngageSD8 platform and nearly 700 ideas on how the school district can reduce its environmental footprint, support sustainable transportation and make sustainability part of everyday school life.

The feedback helped develop a new Climate Action and Sustainability Policy that supports climate action initiatives for the next five years.

The district posted its first Climate Action and Sustainability Annual Report in June 2025, outlining progress to date.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, I want to thank the Canadian Association of Communicators in Education for this recognition,” said Dawn Lang, board chair.

“Our board is proud to support sustainability through listening, leadership and action. This engagement process showed that when you use the right tools and approach, school communities respond, offering thoughtful, detailed ideas for a healthy, sustainable future.”

The district won its first BRAVO! Award in 2023 for its strategic plan community engagement. In 2024, it won the Coup de Cœur Award for a Mount Sentinel Academy of Performance and Media video showcasing student leadership.

SD8 noted that the Award of Distinction is one of Canada’s highest honours for excellence in K-12 communications and engagement.

Want to get your business noticed? Have you considered advertising through your local radio station? Speak to one of our sales agents and find out how radio advertising can boost your business today. Call 250-365-7600 or email Vista Radio.

My Nelson Now Staff
My Nelson Now Staff

Continue Reading

chnv Now playing play

ckkc Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Familiar grizzly returns to Nelson with new cubs

Fish & Wildlife
The grizzly sow relocated from Nelson’s Mountain Station a few years ago is back - this time with three new cubs in tow.

B.C. Hydro cites unforeseen risks for Site C dam cost overruns

Provincial Reporter
B.C. Hydro is blaming the outsized costs for the Site C dam construction on a series of “low probability, high consequence” events, and said it should have done a better job preparing for those risks. The post B.C. Hydro cites unforeseen risks for Site C dam cost overruns appeared first on AM 1150.

‘Generational investment’: Ottawa’s 2025 budget focuses on housing, workers and clean energy

National
A “generational investment” is how Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne introduced the 2025 federal budget, a plan that pours money into housing, workers and clean-energy projects.

Free transit and ferry rides for veterans in B.C. on Remembrance Day

Provincial Reporter
Ferries and public transit in parts of British Columbia will be free for veterans as the province marks Remembrance Day next Tuesday. The post Free transit and ferry rides for veterans in B.C. on Remembrance Day appeared first on AM 1150.

Man dies at Universal Ostrich Farm protest camp

RCMP
A man has died at the Universal Ostrich Farm near Edgewood.
- Advertisement -
Available on

Navigation

Location

312 Hall Street
Nelson, BC, V1L 1Y8

Phone numbers

Studio Phone: 250-354-1035
Office Phone: 250-352-1902
Office Fax: 250-352-0301

- Advertisement -