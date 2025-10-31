Kootenay Lake’s School District 8 has been named a 2025 Canadian Association of Communicators in Education Award of Distinction winner for its 2024-25 Sustainability in SD8 public engagement campaign.

The district said the award recognizes school districts that show exemplary communication and engagement work across Canada.

It honours excellence in public relations, communications, marketing and community engagement through CACE’s annual BRAVO! Awards program.

It’s the third consecutive year SD8 has earned a national BRAVO! Award.

“We’re honoured to be recognized nationally by CACE for our Sustainability in SD8 initiative,” said Trish Smillie, superintendent and CEO, in a news release.

“Sustainability means using resources and making decisions in ways that meet today’s needs without harming the ability of future generations to meet theirs. This award is an indicator that we’re taking the right steps to connect students, staff and communities for a more sustainable school district.”

The Sustainability in SD8 public engagement campaign outlined the school district’s commitment to responding to climate change.

The campaign saw 357 participants respond to a survey through its EngageSD8 platform and nearly 700 ideas on how the school district can reduce its environmental footprint, support sustainable transportation and make sustainability part of everyday school life.

The feedback helped develop a new Climate Action and Sustainability Policy that supports climate action initiatives for the next five years.

The district posted its first Climate Action and Sustainability Annual Report in June 2025, outlining progress to date.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, I want to thank the Canadian Association of Communicators in Education for this recognition,” said Dawn Lang, board chair.

“Our board is proud to support sustainability through listening, leadership and action. This engagement process showed that when you use the right tools and approach, school communities respond, offering thoughtful, detailed ideas for a healthy, sustainable future.”

The district won its first BRAVO! Award in 2023 for its strategic plan community engagement. In 2024, it won the Coup de Cœur Award for a Mount Sentinel Academy of Performance and Media video showcasing student leadership.

SD8 noted that the Award of Distinction is one of Canada’s highest honours for excellence in K-12 communications and engagement.

Want to get your business noticed? Have you considered advertising through your local radio station? Speak to one of our sales agents and find out how radio advertising can boost your business today. Call 250-365-7600 or email Vista Radio.