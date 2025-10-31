Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
Provincial Reporter
1 min.read

Clocks “fall back” an hour this weekend as daylight time ends

Emily Joveski
By Emily Joveski

Clocks are set to “fall back” across much of Canada this weekend, as daylight time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2.

Some parts of B.C. stay on mountain standard time year-round, including parts of the Peace River Regional District, Fort Nelson and the Creston area in the southeast.

Yukon, most of Saskatchewan and some communities in Nunavut, Quebec and Ontario also don’t change their clocks in the spring and fall.

Daylight time was introduced in Canada during the First World War, mainly to conserve energy. There have been numerous calls over the years to end the twice-yearly time change.

A 2015 petition to stop the time change in B.C. garnered more than 26,000 signatures. 

The province conducted a survey in 2019 that found 93 per cent of British Columbians supported moving to daylight time permanently.

Some stakeholders, including the Vancouver Airport Authority, said it’s important that B.C. observe the same time as its neighbours, particularly Yukon and the U.S. west coast, to avoid confusion for businesses and travellers. 

B.C. introduced legislation in 2019 that paved the way for a move to permanent daylight time. But the province said the change won’t take effect until Washington, Oregon, California and Yukon are all aligned on the move. 

Several U.S. states have enacted legislation or made moves toward maintaining daylight time year round, but the changes can’t take effect without movement from Congress.

A 2022 report by researchers at the University of Ottawa and Université de Montréal, submitted to the Canadian Sleep Society, found that losing an hour of sleep in the spring can negatively affect functioning for weeks.

The report also found some research to support the notion that there are higher rates of cardiac incidents, mental health issues and workplace injuries following the spring transition.

The post Clocks “fall back” an hour this weekend as daylight time ends appeared first on AM 1150.

Emily Joveski
Emily Joveski
Emily Joveski is the provincial news reporter for Vista Radio, based in Victoria B.C. She has worked in radio for more than a decade, and was previously on the airwaves as a broadcaster for The Canadian Press in Toronto. When she's not at her desk, she might be found exploring Vancouver Island or loitering in a local book store.

Continue Reading

chnv Now playing play

ckkc Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Familiar grizzly returns to Nelson with new cubs

Fish & Wildlife
The grizzly sow relocated from Nelson’s Mountain Station a few years ago is back - this time with three new cubs in tow.

B.C. Hydro cites unforeseen risks for Site C dam cost overruns

Provincial Reporter
B.C. Hydro is blaming the outsized costs for the Site C dam construction on a series of “low probability, high consequence” events, and said it should have done a better job preparing for those risks. The post B.C. Hydro cites unforeseen risks for Site C dam cost overruns appeared first on AM 1150.

‘Generational investment’: Ottawa’s 2025 budget focuses on housing, workers and clean energy

National
A “generational investment” is how Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne introduced the 2025 federal budget, a plan that pours money into housing, workers and clean-energy projects.

Free transit and ferry rides for veterans in B.C. on Remembrance Day

Provincial Reporter
Ferries and public transit in parts of British Columbia will be free for veterans as the province marks Remembrance Day next Tuesday. The post Free transit and ferry rides for veterans in B.C. on Remembrance Day appeared first on AM 1150.

Man dies at Universal Ostrich Farm protest camp

RCMP
A man has died at the Universal Ostrich Farm near Edgewood.
- Advertisement -
Available on

Navigation

Location

312 Hall Street
Nelson, BC, V1L 1Y8

Phone numbers

Studio Phone: 250-354-1035
Office Phone: 250-352-1902
Office Fax: 250-352-0301

- Advertisement -