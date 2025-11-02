From vandalism and street fights to online fraud, Halloween night kept Nelson police responding to a string of incidents across the city.

In the early hours of Nov. 1, a Nelson resident reported that their home had been egged around 1 a.m. CCTV footage showed a group of five youths riding e-bikes past the property moments before the eggs were thrown, but the act itself happened outside the camera’s view and the individuals could not be clearly identified.

The Nelson Police Department reminded the public that egging a home is considered vandalism and may result in criminal charges. While sometimes viewed as a harmless prank, police said the act causes property damage, distress to residents and unnecessary cleanup costs.

Parents and guardians were encouraged to be aware of their children’s whereabouts during festive nights such as Halloween.

Two arrested after downtown altercation

Earlier that evening, officers responded to a reported fight near a local business. The call came in around 7:04 p.m., and police were on the scene within minutes, with bystanders immediately directed officers to one of the individuals involved. After a short foot pursuit, the first suspect was arrested.

A second suspect was identified by another witness after officers returned to the scene. That person was also arrested shortly after.

The Nelson Police Department commended the quick actions of bystanders and said the swift police response helped bring the situation under control with no serious injuries reported.

Halloween scams target residents online

Fraud also made its way into Halloween night. On Oct. 31, a resident reported receiving an email from an address resembling the police department — “[email protected]” — claiming a parcel was being held and that a $150 payment was required to retrieve it.

Police contacted the individual and confirmed the email was a scam. The Nelson Police Department said it does not send emails requesting money or payment for services.

“Scammers often use realistic email addresses or government branding to make their messages seem legitimate,” said Special Const. Taburiaux.

“If you receive an unexpected message asking for money, personal information or payment details, take a moment to verify before responding. When in doubt, contact us directly through our official phone number or visit the detachment in person.”

Anyone who receives a similar message or believes they’ve been targeted by a scam is asked to call 250-354-3919.

Rental fraud reported in tight housing market

Meanwhile, on Thursday, On Oct. 30, just ahead of Halloween, police received another fraud report related to a suspected rental scam. A caller said they had joined a rental group on Facebook and responded to a listing for a local property. After sending $350 via e-transfer to secure the rental, the poster demanded more money.

A Nelson police officer investigated and found the same property listed for sale on a realtor website. The listing agent confirmed the home was not available for rent.

The officer informed the caller the listing was a scam and advised contacting their bank to attempt to reverse the payment. The fraudulent Facebook page was also reported.

“Online rental scams are becoming increasingly common, especially in tight housing markets,” said Taburiaux.

Police urge renters to confirm a property’s availability and verify the identity of the person listing it before sending any money.

