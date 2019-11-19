Have your say about transit services in the West Kootenay Transit System
WEST KOOTENAY – BC Transit, the Regional District of Central Kootenay, the City of Nelson and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary are inviting the public to give feedback to help shape the future of transit in the West Kootenay region.
BC Transit is seeking input from the public that will help prioritize options to improve transit in the Kootenay Lake West, City of Nelson and Castlegar and Area Transit Future Service Plan. Members of the public are invited to give their feedback on ridership needs in the West Kootenay Transit System.
Members of the public are invited to come give feedback at the public engagement sessions at the following locations and times:
Playmor Junction
Monday, November 25
3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Slocan Valley
Silverton
Tuesday, November 26
3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Memorial Hall
203 Lake Ave, Silverton
Nakusp
Tuesday, November 26
6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Community Complex – Auditorium
200 8 Ave NW, Nakusp
Kaslo
Wednesday, November 27
9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Seniors Hall
213 4th St, Kaslo
Castlegar
Wednesday, November 27
2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Community Complex
2101 6th Avenue, Castlegar
Salmo
Wednesday, November 27
6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Youth and Community Centre
206 7th Street
Nelson
Thursday, November 28
12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Library
602 Stanley St, Nelson
Nelson
Thursday, November 28
6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Lakeside Resort
701 Lakeside Drive, Nelson
Trail
Friday, November 29
9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Transit Exchange
An online survey is also be available for members of the public to provide their feedback until December 6. The survey is available here: https://form.simplesurvey.com/f/s.aspx?s=5cabf098-35a7-40dd-b2b5-1324c74ec502&lang=EN