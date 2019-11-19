WEST KOOTENAY – BC Transit, the Regional District of Central Kootenay, the City of Nelson and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary are inviting the public to give feedback to help shape the future of transit in the West Kootenay region.

BC Transit is seeking input from the public that will help prioritize options to improve transit in the Kootenay Lake West, City of Nelson and Castlegar and Area Transit Future Service Plan. Members of the public are invited to give their feedback on ridership needs in the West Kootenay Transit System.

Members of the public are invited to come give feedback at the public engagement sessions at the following locations and times:

Playmor Junction

Monday, November 25

3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Slocan Valley

Silverton

Tuesday, November 26

3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Memorial Hall

203 Lake Ave, Silverton

Nakusp

Tuesday, November 26

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Community Complex – Auditorium

200 8 Ave NW, Nakusp

Kaslo

Wednesday, November 27

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Seniors Hall

213 4th St, Kaslo

Castlegar

Wednesday, November 27

2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Community Complex

2101 6th Avenue, Castlegar

Salmo

Wednesday, November 27

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Youth and Community Centre

206 7th Street

Nelson

Thursday, November 28

12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Library

602 Stanley St, Nelson

Nelson

Thursday, November 28

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Lakeside Resort

701 Lakeside Drive, Nelson

Trail

Friday, November 29

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Transit Exchange

An online survey is also be available for members of the public to provide their feedback until December 6. The survey is available here: https://form.simplesurvey.com/f/s.aspx?s=5cabf098-35a7-40dd-b2b5-1324c74ec502&lang=EN