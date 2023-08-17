HomeOn AirNews Alerts Sign Up! On Air News Alerts Sign Up! FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail Be the first to know! Whenever there’s breaking news in the Nelson area, you’ll be the first to hear! First name or full name Email Breaking News Alerts Daily News Recap Weekly News Recap Contests - Advertisment - - Advertisment - - Advertisement - More On Air The Eye of the Storrm My Nelson Now Staff - Monday, Jan. 23rd, 2023 On Air The Bridge Breakfast with Trent Kira Rogers - Thursday, May. 5th, 2022 On Air The Vista Newsroom with Greg Nesteroff Sheldon Button - Wednesday, May. 4th, 2022