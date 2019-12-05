The Nelson Police Department is asking the public for assistance in the search for 35 year old Heather Gunderson.

Gunderson has not been heard from since the afternoon of December first. She is 5’3” and weighs approximately 110 pounds with dark hair and blue eyes and has been known to wear glasses occasionally. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket and dark pants.

Nelson Police and friends say they are concerned for the well-being of Ms. Gunderson and wish to locate her as quickly as possible.

Anyone who has spoken to Ms. Gunderson in the past few days is asked to contact the Nelson Police Department at 250-354-3919 or your local RCMP Detachment.