Make way for holiday cheer, the CP Holiday Train is rolling into the Kootenays on December 12.

The CP holiday Train is packed with lights, decorations and a full stage with acts from Juno Award winning Country artist Terri Clark and Canadian Country Music Award winning Dallas Smith.

The first stop is bright and early; 9:45 AM near Millennium Park in Creston.

Next stop; Castlegar’s Heritage Society CP Station Museum at 4:00 PM

Last stop of the day; the Railway Crossing at Lakeside Park in Nelson at 6:30 PM

CP is asking You to take the Healthy Donations Challenge.

The event has raised over $15.8 million toward local food banks, including 4.5 million pounds of food for the past 20 years. Make your donation and enjoy the festivities.