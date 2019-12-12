*With files from Bradley Jones, Myeastkootenaynow.com staff*

Rob Morrison, MP of Kootenay-Columbia, has spoken out after Andrew Scheer announced that he would be stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada on Thursday.

Scheer told the House of Commons that the decision was in the best interest of the party, noting that his family was put under a lot of stress and that the Conservatives need someone who can give everything they have to the role.

Since the announcement, the local Member of Parliament in Kootenay-Columbia issued the following statement.

“It has been a privilege to work with Andrew Scheer over the past few months and I thank him for his dedication to our country and to the Conservative Party,” said Rob Morrison.

“We serve in government to create a better world for our children and his desire to spend more time with his family is honourable. As a father of five, who travelled throughout my career, I understand the demands and sacrifices that he has made and I thank him for his leadership.”

“Conservatives are united and ready to deal with the important issues our country is facing, such as ensuring a fair USMCA agreement and resolving trade issues around softwood lumber. We will continue to work hard, for all Canadians, to help them get ahead.”

Scheer was elected Conservative leader in May 2017 ahead of Maxime Bernier, who eventually left the party and went on to form the People’s Party of Canada (PPC).