Kalesnikoff employees have been busy this holiday season.

50 local Nelson and Castlegar families were given a helping hand, breaking last year’s record of 47 families. Throughout the year, employees voluntarily contributed $10,000 dollars through payroll deductions which was matched by the company. A 50/50 draw helped bring that total to $25,000, beating last year’s total by $5,000.

Kalesnikoff give thanks to all the local organizations who supported this annual initiative, and specifically, Secret Garden Toys in Nelson for opening early on a Saturday morning and providing a charitable discount for the Kalesnikoff team, supporting 150 children this year.

Sutco, Spearhead and other Kalesnikoff partners also gave generous financial support towards the company’s Hope for the Holidays program. The Kootenay Market also pitched in with financial and staff support for both perishable and non-perishable items.

The Salvation Army in Nelson and the Castlegar and District Community Service Society helped distribute the much appreciated bundles.