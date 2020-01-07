Two 16 year old snowboarders are safe and sound after being rescued near White Water Ski resort on Monday.

Nelson Rural RCMP received a report of the missing Teens right before 6:00 pm on Sunday. With the assumption that the pair had veered off course and out of bounds, a Search and Rescue team was dispatched. But the search was suspended until Monday morning due to bad conditions.

RCMP Southeast District Media Relations Officer Corporal Jesse O’Donaghey said in a media release that the pair had the wherewithal to construct a shelter and build a fire for warmth and more importantly stay put and wait for help.

With air support, local search and rescue and volunteers were able to spot the teens and bring them home.