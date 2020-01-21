The BC Coroners Service are investigating the death of a snowboarder who was found in the out of bounds area near White Water Ski Resort.

Nelson RCMP responded to a call on January 17, 2020 just before 12:30 pm after a passerby discovered the unresponsive male snowboarder stuck in a tree well. CPR was immediately administered by snow patrol, followed by efforts made by emergency crews, but the patient did not make it.

The patient was transported to secondary location within the resort, where emergency medical responders took over CPR, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, Media Relations Officer for the RCMP Southeast District. Despite all their efforts, the man was pronounced deceased by emergency paramedics

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have no further information for release other than that he was in his 30’s and from the Central Kootenay area.

If you are planning on exploring the out of bounds area or enjoying the mountain within bounds, remember to use the buddy system.