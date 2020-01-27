The Nelson CARES Society is set to host the 6th annual Coldest Night of the Year walk-a-thon fundraiser.

Of February 22nd, Nelson CARES is teaming up with their Lead sponsor, Valhalla Pure, to raise awareness and funds for the vulnerable and homeless in the community.

More sponsors include Shambhala Music Festival and the Kootenay Co-op. Cover Architecture, Studio 9 Architecture and Planning Ltd., Ellenwood Homes, Bowick Electric, Hume Hotel & Spa, Kootenay Glass and Mirror, and Derek Diener & Melanie Ward Dominion Lending Centre mortgage brokers.

Nelson CARES preservers, maintains, and develops safe affordable housing, but sometimes a place to live is

not enough and people need some support to maintain that housing. The Ready For Home program does just

that and the funds raised by Coldest Night of the Year fund this program.

Event organizers are still looking for volunteers, team captains, walkers, and donors. For more details on how to participate, follow this link. www.cnoy.org/nelson.