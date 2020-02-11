The Water Quality Advisory in Riondel has been rescinded by the Regional District of Central Kootenay following two consecutive successful water tests.

The regional district made the announcement on February 10, 2020.

On January 31, 2020, the RDCK issued a Water Quality Advisory due to a water main break resulting in low reservoir levels, impacting the effectiveness of chlorine disinfection through decreased contact time. The notice was issued as a precautionary measure due to the reduction of chlorine’s ability to remove or inactivate viruses for a short period of time. The water main break has been repaired and reservoir levels have been restored. Results from two consecutive water quality tests indicate that water quality is good and the Water Quality Advisory may be removed. The RDCK appreciates Riondel water users’ cooperation and patience during this time and apologized for the inconvenience experienced.

A water quality advisory is in affect for the South Slocan system and the boil water Notice is still posted for residents who use the Edgewood water system.