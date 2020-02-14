Middays with Matt

Hey it’s Matt!

As the Midday Announcer on 103.5 The Bridge, I believe a good vibe is the perfect place to start! Luckily in Nelson, there’s plenty of those vibes to go around and share in–we’re all pretty lucky to live here, don’t you think?

I’ve been in radio going on 12-years and am looking forward to making it a bakers dozen shortly! Away from the station you can find me walking my golden retriever-Aussie shepherd cross down by the waterfront, hitting up local live shows, hanging out with pint in hand at various local brewing establishments, and keeping up to date on all the new movies and TV shows I can!

I’m sure we’ll bump into each other at some point but in the meantime I hope you dig the show, and if you have any feedback or input, let me know! Cheers!

Listen to Middays with Matt weekdays from 10am to 2pm.