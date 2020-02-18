*Update* Interior Health has issued a warning over “Toxic Drugs.”

IH recommends users test their drugs, carry a naloxone kit and never do drugs alone. If you see someone overdosing call 911.

Two are dead due to overdose following three separate calls for assistance in Nelson on February 16, 2020.

Nelson Police report that the individuals passed away in spite of revival efforts by BC Ambulance, Nelson Fire Rescue Service and a Kootenay Lake Hospital Emergency doctor on scene.

*Nelson Police media release, February 17,2020* The third individual was treated and transported to hospital where they remain under medical supervision. Nelson Police Department released a public health advisory hours after these incidents but did not confirm that two people had passed away as family members had not yet been notified. Nelson police recommend that the previous public warning remain in effect and would like to extend our condolences on behalf of Nelson Police Department staff and the community for the tragic loss that these families have incurred.

Though street drugs are allegedly the culprit, police have yet to identify which ones.

Police are continuing the investigation in order to provide the public with the most up to date information on what street drugs are involved. However, at this time due to information gathered it appears that much of the illicit drug supply in town may be of danger to those who consume it.

Users are asked not to use alone and to carry a naloxone kit, which can help save someone if they are exposed to the fentanyl.