The B.C. Government is recommending against all non-essential travel outside of Canada and is asking event organizers to cancel any gathering larger than 250 people.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health made the announcement on Thursday as B.C. now has 53 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, following seven new cases.

“We are strongly advising people not to travel,” said Dr. Henry in the announcement.

Despite the additional measures being taken by the B.C. Government, they are not following Ontario’s lead and closing down schools.