Bloom Nightclub COVID-19 Official Update

It is with great sadness that we announce that Bloom Nightclub will be temporarily suspending operations as of Friday, March 13, 2020, at 10 am PDT. As of March 12, the B.C. Government announced serious recommendations to temporarily suspend events that host over 250 people.

The health and safety of our team, as well as our guests and artists, is our number one priority. Many performing artists travel from across the country or overseas to perform at our world-class venue. Additionally, many of our guests travel from all across the Kootenays and beyond to attend our events. We feel that the transient nature of our artists and guests, coupled with the close proximity of people in the club, could put our community at risk.