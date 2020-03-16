Bloom Nightclub COVID-19 Official Update
It is with great sadness that we announce that Bloom Nightclub will be temporarily suspending operations as of Friday, March 13, 2020, at 10 am PDT. As of March 12, the B.C. Government announced serious recommendations to temporarily suspend events that host over 250 people.
The health and safety of our team, as well as our guests and artists, is our number one priority. Many performing artists travel from across the country or overseas to perform at our world-class venue. Additionally, many of our guests travel from all across the Kootenays and beyond to attend our events. We feel that the transient nature of our artists and guests, coupled with the close proximity of people in the club, could put our community at risk.
We believe that we must support our local health professionals and the community in their role in containing the virus, and as such we must follow the strong advice of the government and temporarily suspend all events until further notice.
The Bloom Nightclub team is dedicated to being transparent and responsible in this difficult situation, and we will announce all updates and developments in relation to the club as they progress. In regards to this weekend’s programming, we are devastated to provide such short notice to our patrons, artists and event organizers. This is not an easy decision for any business to make, and we have been working all through the day and night to keep up with the evolving news and policies surrounding health and safety in BC. It is our hope that what may seem like extreme precautions now will be worth it if they lead to increased health and safety for our communities.
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all of your support at this difficult time. We’re looking forward to reopening in the near future and bringing you the same great events you’ve come to know and love in beautiful Nelson, BC.
All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Please contact guests@bloomnightclub.com for further information.