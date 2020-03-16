First off… Hope you are all safe and feeling okay mentally. This is… Wild. It’s hard on the noggin. We are all in the same boat.

Today’s decisions: all shows cancelled from now till the end of April. Anything after that is up in the air. But will be cancelled if need be, of course.

Capacity limited to 50 people. We are encouraging spaced seating.

We will be closing at midnight, latest, every day.

As things change, we will, of course. We are still open for you to come have some food or drinks. But don’t come if you’re sick. Stay home. Stay safe.

We love y’all. This is sad and hard. Let’s all take a breather.