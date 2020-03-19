All 178 Save-On-Foods stores in Canada are limiting their hours of operation as of Thursday, but are offering special shopping hours from 7:00 am to 8:00 am for seniors, people with disabilities and the most vulnerable members of the community.

“It is not business as usual and my amazing team of 21,000 team members has a big job to do as they work around the clock to replenish the items our customers need,” said Darrell Jones, President of Save-On-Foods. “As always, Save-On-Foods will continue to work hard to safeguard the health of our team members, our customers and our communities. We have never seen times as turbulent and as uncertain as these and we are so proud of the great work our teams are doing.”

The stores will open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm every day but open one hour earlier at 7:00 am for those that need to shop in a, “less hectic environment and allow for social distancing,” as recommended by health officials.

Save-On-Foods said they are also encouraging customers who can shop in-store to do so, and leaving the online shopping services to those that can’t get to the store, including those that are in self-isolation, as well as seniors and people with disabilities.

“Limiting operating hours will give the teams at Save-On-Foods additional time to clean and sanitize, restock the shelves and better serve their customers, and also gives the front-line grocery store workers a much-needed chance to recharge during these unprecedented times.”

The following measures are being taken by Save-On-Foods: