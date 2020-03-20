Walmart Canada is hiring 10,000 more associates across the country as they also adjust their operating hours given the response to COVID-19.

The announcement was made in a press release by CEO Horacio Barbeito.

Anyone looking to apply can do so online.

Barbeito said their stores remain open with the first hours set aside exclusively for seniors, the physically challenged and people with vulnerable health conditions.

Barbeito said their stores are also limiting quantities per customer but said there is still plenty of food and supplies.

*** Story by Wendy Gray/Bradley Jones ***