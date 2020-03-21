*Submitted by Nelson police Department*

Social distancing, public venue closures and uncertainty on what comes next has become the norm for the next while as the world struggles to manage and contain the spread of Covid-19.



Nelson Police Department and Nelson Police Department Victim Services would like to remind everyone in the West Kootenays of some of the helpful, and confidential, resources available locally and provincially.

It’s understandable if these difficult and unprecedented times leave you feeling overwhelmed, anxious or depressed. Or maybe you are isolated and fearful for your safety or the safety of your children or vulnerable persons in your care and wonder where you can access help. Help is a phone call away in BC, trained crisis workers are available 24/7, if you need them.



Within the city of Nelson the Nelson Police Department has officers working 24/7. They are always available for non-emergencies at 250-354-3919 and for an emergency dial 911.



Some of the well staffed Provincial on line and phone resources:



Crisis Line Association of BC – 1 800 suicide (1 800 784-2433) – 24/7



www.crisiscentre.bc.ca – 24/7 – crisis and suicide intervention



Mental Health and Information Support Line 310-6789



Kids Help phone – 1 800 668-6868

www.kidshelphone.ca or text connect to 686868 – 24/7



Helpline for children – 310-1234

www.youthinbc.com – 24/7



VictimlinkBC – 1 800 563-0808 – 24/7

information, referrals. Immediate crisis support.

HealthLinkBC – 811 or healthlinkbc.ca

BC211- 211 or www.bc211.ca

Information and referral regarding community, government and social services in B.C.

Some of the well-staffed local resources:



Interior Crisis Line Network – 1 888 353-2273 – 24/7



Nelson Transition House – 250 354-4357

24/7 – specifically for women leaving or struggling in, an abusive relationship.



Nelson Police Dept Victim Services – 250 505-5657

Providing support for victims and witnesses of crime or trauma, working in partnership with Nelson Specialized Victim Services. Leave a voice mail message and your call will be returned.



We will get through this, together. Be kind to one another and remember the less fortunate. And if you, or someone you know, is struggling, make the call – support is there and it is available for you.