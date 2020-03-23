Justin Trudeau outside of Rideau Cottage for his daily address to Canada on March 23, 2020. (Supplied by Justin Trudeau, Facebook)

“Enough is enough, go home and stay home.”

That’s from a tough-talking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday as he spoke to the nation. In his daily address, he said physical distancing is the only way to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He stressed if you chose to ignore that advice you are not only putting yourself at risk but our elderly, vulnerable, friends, family, and frontline workers.

Trudeau said no one is invincible to this disease and if people don’t stop getting together and not practice physical distancing then the government will consider any measure to make us.

Trudeau also announced $5-billion in additional lending capacity. Beginning Monday, farmers and agricultural producers can apply for the aid through Farm Credit Canada.