Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with B.C. Premier John Horgan on Friday discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and the province’s response.
In the interview, a number of topics were touched on including:
- Reopening the economy
- Easing the rules and restrictions due to COVID-19
- His recent virtual meeting with Justin Trudeau and the other premiers
- Federal Emergencies Act
- Allocating medical resources to smaller BC communities in the event of an outbreak
- Letting prisoners out early
- Loss of revenue from transit, casinos, and airports
Hear the full interview with John Horgan below: