A man is dead after numerous personnel and a member of the public rushed to save the unresponsive individual.

The Nelson Police Department said they responded to a call for medical assistance at Hendryx St. Park on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

“BC Ambulance, Nelson Fire Rescue Service and Dr. Nic Sparrow responded to this location as well, ” Nelson Police announced on Monday. “Prior to First Responders arrival, a member of the public was providing first aid treatment to the male. Efforts of First Responders to revive the male we not successful and the male regrettably passed away at the scene.”

According to Nelson Police, the BC Coroners Service is handling the remainder of the investigation.

So far the death of the male is believed to be the result of a street drug overdose but has not been confirmed. His name has not been released to the public out of consideration to his family and the death is not being treated as “suspicious.”

As for the following steps in the investigation, Nelson Police said they will provide the public with the most up to date information on what street drug(s) are involved.

Police warn that at this time, due to information gathered, it appears that much of the illicit drug supply in town may be of danger to those who consume it.

“Drug consumers are advised not to use alone, to carry naloxone and to get drugs tested if possible,” Nelson Police added. “If you witness someone overdosing, call 911 immediately.”