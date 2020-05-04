The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said with the start of May also comes the start of fawning season for deer, reminding the public to not disturb the animals.

Any fawn that appears to be alone outside should be left alone, with the BCCOS noting that the animal is very likely not abandoned.

“It is common for does to leave their fawns for hours at a time, while they forage for food,” said the BCCOS. “Moving a fawn you might think is orphaned could result in it not being able to reunite with its mother – this greatly reduces its chances of survival.”

The BCCOS are reminding the public to especially keep their pets on leashes during this time.

“Deer can become aggressive when protecting their young.”

If anyone is overly concerned about a fawn that they believe has been left alone for a significant time, the BCCOS said the public should contact the RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters) line at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP).