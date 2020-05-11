Police in Nelson have seized illegal drugs and cash after executing a warrant on April 7, 2020.

NPD say they obtained the arrest and entry warrant for the residence in the 800 Block of Vernon street in Nelson, after a lengthy investigation into reports of drug activity at the home.

Two suspects who are known to police, one female and one male, were arrested inside the home. There, police found cash and “a significant quantity of suspected street fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine.”

NPD say they are forwarding charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking against both suspects.

The female remains in custody awaiting court appearance. The male has since been released for a future court date.