B.C. health authorities are reporting 2,392 total COVID-19 cases, as an additional 15 have been confirmed on Thursday, May 14th.

Meanwhile, recoveries are slowly catching up, as 1,885 people are reported to be symptom-free, with 474 cases remaining.

Three new deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, as the death toll has reached 135 to date.

As for the Interior Health region, one new positive test result has appeared, with 181 reported through the entire region to date.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer said that with B.C. slowly opening up once again, plenty of attention will be given to case numbers in the coming weeks.

“As we know, the incubation period for this virus is 14 days, so, it will take us the next 14 to 28 days to understand the impact of the measures we are taking in the coming week,” said Henry. “We will not be moving into the next phase until we are confident that the measures that we have taken so far have not resulted in a dramatic increase in transmission in the community.”

With May Long Weekend approaching, Dr. Henry offered some advice for those who want to get outside. She said that this weekend, and possibly the whole summer of 2020 may look different for some people.

“With the risks that we continue to have in our communities across this province, we need to look at plans in a much narrower frame. We need to think a couple of weeks ahead versus a couple of months,” explained Henry. “This weekend, less travel is incredibly important, we’re asking that of everyone. Whether by car, by boat, or on foot, there are many places that we can safely go close to home. Rain or shine, we can enjoy some of the best of B.C. right in our own backyards.”

As restrictions are lifted, Henry said that it is important to be cautious about who you visit, and consider their friends and family, as well as your own.

“When you visit others, everyone that is in your expanded bubble is coming along with you, and that risk comes with you, too,” said Henry. “Separate spaces and getting together outside is far safer than congregating inside, think about that, as well, when you’re meeting up with people once we move into Phase 2.”