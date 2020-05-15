Increased cloudiness might increase the risk for bacteria, parasites or viruses attaching themselves to the water. (Stock photo).

Leak detection work is planned for three days in Duhamel starting May 27, 2020.

The community rests between Nelson and Kokanee Creek Provincial Park in Electoral Area F.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay will be issuing a Boil Water Notice for users on the Water System due to system maintenance.

“The work will require depressurization of water mains that will create a potential for backflow of contaminants to enter the water system,” The RDCK announced. “The Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until acceptable water quality results are obtained from two consecutive bacteriological tests completed on the distribution system.”

The regional district asks users on the system to plan ahead by filling water containers in the evening before the 27th, 28th and 29th, and to refrain from using tap water from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. Another option is to boil water for one minute before use.

Once the project is finished, the regional district said consumption level chlorine will be added to the system as an additional precautionary measure until June 5.

Owners of all public facilities must post a BOIL WATER NOTICE at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public (alternatively, public fountains and taps may be turned off). As opportunities arise, they must also advise their clientele verbally of the BOIL WATER NOTICE.