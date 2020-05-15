A fatal collision on Highway 3A north of Castlegar claimed one life.

On May 14, 2020 at approximately 5:30 pm RCMP and Emergency Services responded to the scene.

Crews determined that a northbound grey Honda Civic was rear-ended by a white Dodge pickup truck.

Unfortunately, police say the driver of the Honda, a woman in her 30’s, did not make it.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. He remained at the scene and is currently cooperating with the investigation.

“Highway 3A was closed for a period of time as West Kootenay Traffic Services, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service investigated the cause of the collision,” Media Relations Officer Cpl. Mike Halskov said in a release, “Impairment has been ruled out as a contributing factor to this crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage is asked to contact WKTS in Nelson at 250-354-5180.

Police also remind drivers to slow down and leave adequate distance between your vehicle and any vehicles ahead of you.