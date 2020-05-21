Canada’s total number of COVID-19 cases officially climbed over 80,000 cases as of Thursday, although more than half of fully recovered.

Canada’s top doctor said there is hope, as around 41,000 people are now fully symptom-free, although more than 6,000 people have died from the virus. According to Dr. Theresa Tam, the country is currently testing about 28,000 people daily.

Dr. Tam said “quarantine fatigue: is a very real thing that is slowly becoming more prevalent as restrictions stay in place. She said many Canadians are probably feeling anxiety and discomfort from remaining isolated for so long.

Tam said Canada will be living with the virus for the foreseeable future and that residents will need to pace themselves.