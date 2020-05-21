Vista Radio conducted an interview with B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham on Thursday, discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts on the industry.
In the interview, a number of topics were touched on including:
- How the agriculture sector has changed since COVID-19
- Meat and poultry processing plants impacted during the pandemic
- Getting beef products to market in a timely fashion
- Limiting the purchase of meat and other products at grocery stores
- Farmers Markets
- How farmers and ranchers living in rural areas maintain physical distancing and other measures
Hear the full interview with Lana Popham below: