A 34-year-old male Rossland resident crashed his mountain bike on a trail known as Super Mega Death near the Paterson Border on Saturday.

Police report that the male lost consciousness and sustained serious bodily injuries.

“The RCMP, a local doctor, and Search and Rescue personnel attended the scene to assist the injured male. A helicopter was used to extract the male from the crash site due to the nature of his injuries,” Said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in his release. “He was flown to a hospital in the region for medical treatment. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening and he remains in stable condition.”

The brutal wipe out has prompted a detailed response from police, with a myriad of mountain biking information being ushered towards eager recreationalists;

Please ride with common sense and always wear a properly fitted full face helmet, protective goggles or glasses, neck guard, chest protector, leg protectors, gloves, and proper biking shoes or boots to protect you in the inevitable spills and crashes that occur on the mountain trails. Local mountain biking stores in the area can assist you in the proper fitting of your safety gear. Please carry a cell phone or satellite communication device in case of emergencies.

Additionally, visit the Mountain Biking BC Website to learn how to mountain bike safely during COVID-19 pandemic,

Stay local and avoid crowded parks and trails

Plan to ride during less busy times

Don’t linger and avoid gathering in groups

Bike solo or only with members of your household

Keep at least 2 metres (6 feet) from others when not riding

Allow at least 10 metres (30 feet) of space when following another rider and provide at least 2 metres (6 feet) of space when passing another rider

When taking breaks, move well off the trail

Practice low-risk riding

Wash or sanitize hands after touching communal surfaces like gates or garbage bins

Stay home if you are feeling sick, especially if you are coughing or experiencing a fever

Stay informed and respect trail closures when posted

Lastly please ride to your ability. Please visit the Kootenay Mountain Biking website to assess your level of riding ability.

