The Provincial Government has made the call to extend its state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic by another two weeks, until at least June 9th, making it the longest state of emergency in B.C.’s history.

The extension, according to the B.C. government, will allow for an additional two weeks of a continued coordinated response to the virus.

“We are now in the longest state of emergency in our province’s history, and British Columbians everywhere have shown we have what it takes to persevere through these challenging times,” said Premier John Horgan. “As we slowly turn the dial on our social and economic activity, we must work together to do so in a way that keeps our communities and loved ones safe in the weeks and months to come.”

Previously, the longest state of emergency in B.C. was due to the 2017 forest fire season, which lasted from July 7th to September 15th.

The Province said that Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has called for the extension as B.C. has begun to slowly and carefully open back up with plenty of precautions and regulations.

“As businesses work hard to safely reopen their doors and friends and families carefully expand their social bubbles, we are beginning to see what this global challenge will look like in B.C.,” Farnworth said. “Our government is committed to supporting people and businesses for the long road ahead, and we will continue to find ways to keep the economy moving and keep people safe.”

The current state of emergency was originally declared on March 18th, and the latest extension will be in place until at least June 9th.