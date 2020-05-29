Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Education Minister Rob Fleming.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- The return of voluntary in-class instruction starting on Monday
- How virtual learning will be offered going forward during COVID-19
- Why BC decided to continue the school year while other provinces elected to restart in September
- His message to the Grad Class of 2020 after the cancellation of ceremonies
- Additional supports for children of essential service workers
- Addressing the concerns of parents regarding the safety of in-class instruction
