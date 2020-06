The Regional District of Central Kootenay issued an evacuation order due to flooding in anticipation of massive thunderstorms and subsequent rainfall which passed through Canada’s South East.

The following Crawford Bay properties are asked to evacuate and report to the Kokanee Springs Resort, 16082 Woolgar Road in Crawford Bay, BC, V0B 1E0.

The order was issued on May 30, 2020.

Street Number Street Name Full Address Mailing Address Actual Use 15950 HWY 3A 15950 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 236 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 Campground (Commercial) 15956 HWY 3A 15956 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 80 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 Store(S) And Living Quarters 15958 HWY 3A 15958 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 80 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 Store(S) And Living Quarters 15964 HWY 3A 15964 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 166 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 Single Family Dwelling 15981 HWY 3A 15981 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 66 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 Neighbourhood Pub 15985 HWY 3A 15985 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 50 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 Single Family Dwelling 15990 HWY 3A 15990 HIGHWAY 3A C/O T FIDDICK PO BOX 39 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 Store(S) And Service Commercial 16030 HWY 3A 16030 HIGHWAY 3A C/O T FIDDICK PO BOX 39 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 Store(S) And Service Commercial 16034 HWY 3A 16034 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 31 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 2 Acres Or More (Single Family Dwelling, Duplex) 16044 HWY 3A 16044 HIGHWAY 3A 501 VERNON ST NELSON BC V1L 4E9 Bank 16050 HWY 3A 16050 HIGHWAY 3A 16077 HIGHWAY 3A CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 2 Acres Or More (Single Family Dwelling, Duplex) 16054 HWY 3A 16054 HIGHWAY 3A 11952 HIGHWAY 3A DESTINY BAY BC V0B 1A3 Store(S) And Living Quarters 16060 HWY 3A 16060 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 845 TWIN BUTTE AB T0K 2J0 Manufactured Home (Not In Manufactured Home Park) 16070 HWY 3A 16070 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 22 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 Store(S) And Service Commercial 16072 HWY 3A 16072 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 226 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 2 Acres Or More (Single Family Dwelling, Duplex) 16077 HWY 3A 16077 HIGHWAY 3A 16078 HWY 3A 16078 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 27 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 2 Acres Or More (Single Family Dwelling, Duplex) 16082 HWY 3A 16082 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 22 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 Store(S) And Service Commercial 16083 HWY 3A 16083 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 27 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 2 Acres Or More (Single Family Dwelling, Duplex) 16088 HWY 3A 16088 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 246 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 2 Acres Or More (Single Family Dwelling, Duplex) 16095 HWY 3A 16095 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 196 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 2 Acres Or More (Single Family Dwelling, Duplex) 16099 HWY 3A 16099 HIGHWAY 3A C/O TELUS TAXATION PO BOX 1552 STN MAIN EDMONTON AB T5J 2N7 Telephone 16101 HWY 3A 16101 HIGHWAY 3A GD CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 Parks & Playing Fields 16102 HWY 3A 16102 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 189 RIONDEL BC V0B 2B0 Store(S) And Service Commercial 16106 HWY 3A 16106 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 49 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 Campground (Commercial) 16107 HWY 3A 16107 HIGHWAY 3A 28 LODGEPOLE CRES ST. ALBERT AB T8N 2R7 2 Acres Or More (Single Family Dwelling, Duplex) 16112 HWY 3A 16112 HIGHWAY 3A 14850 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 107 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 Vacant Residential Less Than 2 Acres 16116 HWY 3A 16116 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 193 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 Store(S) And Service Commercial 16117 HWY 3A 16116 HIGHWAY 3A C/O CAPITAL PLANNING & PROJECTS ATTN REAL ESTATE DIVISION 505 DOYLE AVE FLR 4 KELOWNA BC V1Y 0C5 Hospitals (Nursing Homes Refer To Commercial Section). 16122 HWY 3A 16122 HIGHWAY 3A C/O CAPITAL PLANNING & PROJECTS ATTN REAL ESTATE DIVISION 505 DOYLE AVE FLR 4 KELOWNA BC V1Y 0C5 Hospitals (Nursing Homes Refer To Commercial Section). 16126 HWY 3A 16126 HIGHWAY 3A 16117 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 68 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 Single Family Dwelling 16130 HWY 3A 16130 HIGHWAY 3A 209 HIGH ST NELSON BC V1L 3Z5 2 Acres Or More (Manufactured Home) 16190 HWY 3A 16190 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 99 GRAY CREEK BC V0B 1S0 Store(S) And Service Commercial 16190 HWY 3A 16190 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 200 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 2 Acres Or More (Manufactured Home) 16190 HWY 3A 16190 HIGHWAY 3A PO BOX 200 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 2 Acres Or More (Manufactured Home) 15958 PETERS RD 15958 PETERS ROAD PO BOX 47 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 2 Acres Or More (Outbuilding) 15963 PETERS RD 15963 PETERS ROAD PO BOX 112 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 2 Acres Or More (Single Family Dwelling, Duplex) 15971 PETERS RD 15971 PETERS ROAD PO BOX 47 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 2 Acres Or More (Single Family Dwelling, Duplex) 15989 PETERS RD 15989 PETERS ROAD 15990 PETERS RD 15990 PETERS ROAD PO BOX 285 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 Single Family Dwelling 15992 PETERS RD 15992 PETERS ROAD 15995 PETERS RD 15995 PETERS ROAD 15963 PETERS RD PO BOX 81 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 2 Acres Or More (Single Family Dwelling, Duplex) 16082 SEYMOUR RD 16082 SEYMOUR ROAD PO BOX 152 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 2 Acres Or More (Manufactured Home) 16105 SEYMOUR RD 16105 SEYMOUR ROAD 128 FOREST CROWNE CRES KIMBERLEY BC V1A 0A4 Vacant Residential Less Than 2 Acres 16107 SEYMOUR RD 16107 SEYMOUR ROAD PO BOX 79 CRAWFORD BAY BC V0B 1E0 Churches & Bible Schools 16146 WALKLEY RD 16146 WALKLEY ROAD 128 FOREST CROWNE CRES KIMBERLEY BC V1A 0A4 Vacant Residential Less Than 2 Acres

“Short-term assistance for immediate needs of food, shelter, clothing and emotional support is provided by Emergency Social Services volunteers through this centre. Volunteers will be able to help you find an alternate place to stay if needed.” The RDCK added.

Make sure pets are secured in appropriate cages, and food and water/bowls for the animals as the hotel may not be able to accommodate your pet’s needs. Also ensure pets are tagged and wearing identification. Another option is to have pets cared for by family or friends.

For now, the RDCK asks everyone to stay away from riverbanks and fast-flowing water.