The B.C. Government has increased the general minimum hourly wage to $14.60 an hour, as well as boosting wages for liquor servers, resident caretakers and live-in camp leaders.

The province said this rise marks an increase of 5.4% or 75 cents an hour for workers.

As well, B.C. has raised wages for liquor servers by 9.8%, or $1.25 an hour, up to $13.95.

Pay for resident caretakers has also gone up, as workers will see a 5.4% increase to $876.35 per month for those who manage nine to 60 units (an increase of $35.25 per unit), or $2,985.04 for 61 units or more.

Additionally, live-in camp leaders will see a rise of 5.4% to $116.86 per day.

This, according to the province, marks the third of four gradual increases to at least $15 an hour since June of 2018, based on recommendations from the Fair Wage Commission.