A group of intoxicated young adults caused a disturbance at a Trail skate park, resulting in two arrests as the incident went from bad to worse.

Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP say they attended the scene on June 1, 2020, at approximately 19:49 and investigated five young adults in their 20s.

The group was allegedly acting inappropriately with open liquor which can land you the following offenses:

Intoxicated in a Public Place contrary to Section 74(1) of the BC Liquor Control and Licensing Act (BC LCLA)

Consume/Possession of Liquor in a Public Place contrary to Section 73(1) of the BC LCLA

Causing a Disturbance contrary to Section 175(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Unfortunately when police arrived, some of the suspects began to act violently towards the authorities, causing injury to their own friend.

“During the course of the investigation, one of the young adults, a 21-year-old male of Nelson, BC, allegedly swung his skateboard at the investigating officer and another person at the scene. The male missed hitting the police officer and hit his 24-year-old male friend of Nelson, BC, in the face with the skateboard.” RCMP said in Tuesday’s release.

A 21-year-old suspect was arrested by the investigating officer for the incident after trying to flee from the scene.

“During the arrest, another young adult at the scene, a 22-year-old female of Nelson allegedly assaulted the arresting police officer from behind,” RCMP added, “the police officer sustained minor injuries and no urgent medical attention was required.”

The Trail RCMP is investigating criminal charges against the 21-year-old male and 22-year-old female of Nelson, and possibly others in their group, which will include:

Aggravated Assault contrary to Section 268(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

Assault with a Weapon x 2 contrary to Section 267 CC

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose contrary to Section 88(1) CC

Assault contrary to Section 266 CC

Causing a Disturbance contrary to Section 175(1) CC

Consumption/Possession of Liquor in a Public Place contrary to Section 73(1) BC LCLA

Both the 21-year-old male and 22-year-old female have been released from custody, charges pending.

If anyone has any information regarding this matter, please contact the Trail Detachment at (250) 364-2566 or if you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).