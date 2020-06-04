The Nelson Police Department warns of a cougar that has been observed in various areas of Nelson over the past few days.

The cougar was last spotted in the 500 block of Anderson St on June 2, 2020.

Some safety tips have been provided by the NPD just in case if you encounter a cougar:

Never approach a cougar Immediately and forcefully show the animal that you’re a human by waving your arms and being vocal Never turn your back to a cougar. Always face it while slowly backing away. Never run away as it may trigger a chase response from the cougar. If a cougar attacks, FIGHT BACK.

“Residents are encouraged to monitor their children closely outdoors and to bring their pets in at night,” Sgt Corey Hoy said in a release.

The BC Conservation Service has been informed of the situation.

Further cougar sightings, or any sightings of invasive animals which may cause a disturbance can be reported by calling the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.