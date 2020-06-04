After 17 years, the West Kootenay EcoSociety will not be running the bi-weekly farmers’ market in Nelson.

Instead, the City of Nelson has directed the Nelson & District Youth Centre to assume operations of the Wednesday and Saturday farmer’s markets at Cottonwood Falls Park starting June 13, 2020.

It’s a move the EcoSociety said they were not a part of.

“We are saddened by the City of Nelson’s decision to make this unilateral move away from the successful model we developed and implemented for the benefit of local farmers and residents. We are baffled by this precedent for the City to take over part of a local business for the common good, especially during a pandemic,” The EcoSociety said in their June 3 release.

The City responded the same day in their own release, “Today, the EcoSociety released a media statement suggesting the City made a unilateral decision to take over the operation of the markets. It is unfortunate the EcoSociety has characterized the City as having made this decision unilaterally, instead of acknowledging that Council stepped up to support the markets because of the inability of the EcoSociety to run the markets without substantial new funding.”

Significant revenue loss as a result of COVID-19 was cited by both parties as a main factor in complicating the once steady relationship.

“Running the markets this year during the pandemic has presented big logistical and financial challenges, with fewer vendors and customers visiting markets across the province,” The EcoSociety told MyNelsonNow. “Our Markets Coordinator and supporting staff have been pivoting amid [COVID-19] and funding challenges, working with farmers, the BC Farmers’ Markets Association, community groups and funding organizations to develop a safe outdoor grocery store with local food vendors that meets provincial guidelines.”

According to the EcoSociety, grants were already secured for the 2020 season from the Columbia Basin Trust and from community grants from several area directors within the RDCK. But the City decided to take a more frugal path.

“The EcoSociety also indicated for the first time today that they would have only been able to run the markets until they ran out money, which also would not have been a good outcome for the vendors or the community,” The City said. “The staffing cost difference for the Youth Centre to run the markets was $30,000 alone, plus overhead cost savings in excess of $5,000.”

Communications between the EcoSociety and the City suggest that the EcoSociety’s hired market manger would have run the 2020 markets in tandem with the Youth Centre this year.

In Wednesday’s statement the EcoSociety quoted the City staff in saying, “Council passed a resolution directing Youth Centre staff to operate the farmers market with the assistance of the EocSociety market manager, contingent on the market manager wage being funded by the CBT $15,000 market grant. If the EcoSociety did not agree with this then the Youth Centre would manage the markets independent of the EcoSociety. I understand and want to confirm, that in our conversation this morning, you advised me that the EcoSociety had already used the $15,000 CBT market funding to pay for the market manager wage to date. Therefore, the Eco Society is not in a position to help fund the market manager, and the City will solely operate the market.”

The City confirmed with MyNelsonNow that the EcoSociety had indeed expended the full $15,000 grant they received from the CBT before the first event could be opened to the public, and therefore had to lay off their market manager.

As for the 2020 grants to run the markets, the EcoSociety told MyNelsonNow the City decided to divert the moneys towards their own farmers’ market budget.

“The City of Nelson did not grant EcoSociety the [Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Programs] grant funds requested to run the markets, instead they have allocated the $7,000 to their Youth Centre to run the markets. The City has also contacted RDCK area directors asking them to instead send the financial support they committed to EcoSociety’s markets to the City.”

Perhaps it was not the most congenial break in a partnership that has served the Nelson Community for almost two decades, but the farmer’s markets will move forward.

Potential vendors may contact Jordan Martin at jmartin@nelson.ca to apply for the upcoming market season.

Unfortunately, the original June 6 start date was pushed back due to uncertain weather patterns and dangerous water flows from Cottonwood Creek.

There will be differences compared to prior years including restrictions including a COVID-19 Safety Plan for all staff, vendors, and patrons.

* * *

While the City of Nelson ushers in a new season of markets in turbulent circumstances, the West Kootenay EcoSociety did have some final words.

We wish the City the best of luck in running the markets this year.

We’ve coordinated the BC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program locally that provides farmers’ market coupons to low income families and seniors–last year distributing $26,000 in coupons–and we hope the City of Nelson will continue this needed program so our community’s most vulnerable people get healthy local food during this pandemic year.

And most importantly, we hope the farmers, the other market vendors, and the local residents who depend on the markets for their livelihoods and food sources have a successful year.

We look forward to running the markets again when we are able to cover our operating costs from vendor fees and community donations.

This year we’re continuing to run our renewable energy efforts and old growth forest education program, while providing support to our communities during the pandemic with online learning and connecting activities, like our twice weekly webinars on topics like gardening, forests, renewable energy and wellness.