B.C. health authorities are reporting 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over three days, as 183 remain active as of Monday, June 8th.

Between Friday and Saturday, 14 cases were reported, with another six confirmed between Saturday and Sunday, and a further nine positive tests were added between Sunday and Monday. So far 2,659 people across B.C. have been infected by the virus and 2,309 have recovered.

According to Dr. Bonnie Henry, no deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 over the weekend, as B.C.’s death toll remains at 167.

As well, no changes have been reported in the Interior Health region, staying at 195 for now.

Dr. Henry emphasized the importance of staying safe as people travel over the summer.

“When you hit the open roads, you are not leaving COVID-19 behind. We need to be aware of where we are going, whether its a large community or a smaller one. Before we go, contact the local tourism association or the chamber of commerce to find out what services are available,” said Henry. “No matter where you are, we all need to follow the rules that we’ve learned for social interactions.”

Henry added that while some communities are eager to welcome back visitors, some may not be able to handle it at the moment, so travellers should do their research before leaving, and be respectful to the community’s wishes.

“Be understanding of those whose communities you may be going to and who may be coming to your community. We can’t assume that we know everybody’s story. A visitor may be travelling for work, to support a friend or a family member. Our circumstances are unique, but our efforts to keep our loved ones and our communities safe are things that we share together,” said Henry.