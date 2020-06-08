Another life was claimed last week in what Nelson Police say they believe to be a street drug overdose.

On June 4, 2020 just after 7:00 pm, the NPD received a complaint of a woman that was non-responsive in the backyard area of a structure in the 800 block of Vernon Street.

Upon police arrival a female was located, and despite all medical efforts, she was pronounced deceased at scene.

“The Nelson Police Department has noted a marked increase in overdose-related calls for service recently and believes much of the local drug supply may be contaminated with other dangerous substances not known by the user,” said Sgt. Corey Hoy in Friday’s release.

Police and the BC Coroners Service are still determining which drugs may have been involved.

Meanwhile, police advise people to not use alone, to carry a naloxone kit, and to get their drugs tested if possible.