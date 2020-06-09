The White Elephant store at 1730 North Division in Spokane, WA. (Supplied by The White Elephant, Facebook)

After 74 years, The White Elephant stores in Spokane are closing its doors for good.

Mary, Pat, and Rich Conley are retiring and thus closing both The White Elephant locations on North Division and East Sprague.

The Conleys announced the closure on Monday, June 8th, as the stores prepare for liquidation.

“The time has come for us to step out from behind the counter and enjoy the passions of family and recreation that this business was founded upon. It has been a tremendous run,” said the owners. “The White Elephant has served our family well and provided us with a good and beautiful life.”

“We are forever indebted to our loyal customers, current and past employees, our cherished friends, and the entire Spokane community who have supported us with remarkable dedication for the past 74 years,” said the Conleys.

The White Elephant Stores will be holding liquidations sales at both locations starting Tuesday, June 9th.

