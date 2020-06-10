The Regional District of Central Kootenay’s Emergency Operations Centre has removed Evacuation Alerts for communities that were most at risk of flooding as of June 9, 2020.

They include:

Crawford Creek (Crawford Bay) in electoral Area A

Duhamel Creek (Nelson) in electoral Area FB

Salmo/Ymir in electoral Area G

Slocan River drainage region in electoral Areas H and I

Broadwater Rd. (Robson) in electoral Area J

Due to river levels improving recently due to cooler weather which impacts snow melt and less rainfall, the BC River Forecast Centre lifted its High Streamflow Advisory for the Salmo River, Slocan River and all tributaries.

Environment Canada’s long range forecast predicts unsettled weather but no heavy rainfall. With that, the potential of thunderstorms and more rain could generate isolated flooding in smaller streams in the near future. However, the severity of rising river and stream levels depend on how much it rains.

“While there is still risk of flooding this season, at this time the risk is less imminent so we will be removing all Evacuation Alerts in the region,” said Chris Johnson, RDCK Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Director. “With the remaining high-elevation snowpack still being fairly significant, we will be monitoring the weather closely. If there is indication of another hot spell followed by a precipitation event, or a weather system with significant rainfall associated, the RDCK will reassess the need to put Evacuation Alerts on. Please do stay alert, we are not through freshet yet.”

The freshet season is not over yet. Snowpack levels are still healthy above 1800 to 2000 metres throughout RDCK peaks which means another three to fours more weeks according to the EOC.

For the above reasons, residents are advised by the RDCK to keep sandbags on hand. Sandbags and sand remain available to all residents at any of the locations listed on the RDCK website at www.rdck.ca/befloodprepared.

The recent flooding event resulted in washed out roads, culvert blockage, erosion, logjams, and property damage due to flooding, erosion or wind. The RDCK has been working with local and provincial authorities to assess all the damage throughout the region.

A reminder to RDCK residents; if you have any issues with public roads, power lines, or gas lines, please contact Yellowhead Road and Bridge 1-888-630-1420, BC Hydro 1-800-224-9376 or Fortis BC 1-800-663-9911 directly.

Please do not hesitate to call our RDCK Public Inquiry Line if you have any questions at 250-352-1572 or if you have experienced impacts from this event send an email to eocdamage@rdck.bc.ca. In the email please give your name, a description of the situation, time, date, location, and a photo(s).